UAE weather: Red, yellow alert issued due to morning fog; authority reduces speed limit on major road

Residents can look forward to a Sunday in the outdoors with an expected drop in temperatures

by Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 7:32 AM

Residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day today, with a probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Northward by afternoon, forecasted the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued a red and yellow alert in parts of the country due to fog.

The regions highlighted in red below will be experiencing heavy fog with visibility less than 1,000 metres.

Residents in areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Um Al Quwain may experience morning fog, according to NCM.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the NCM has forecasted the fog to take over until 9.30am.

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of low visibility due to fog and called on them to exercise caution while driving. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority has also reduced the speed limit on a major road in the capital. The Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road will now temporarily operate under a 80km/h speed limit.

Temperatures are set to decrease today, with humidity expected at night and on Monday morning.

Weekend-lovers can look forward to a day outside with light to moderate winds forecasted, freshening at times, with a refreshing sight of clouds.

Temperatures will see a low of 21ºC and a high of 40ºC in internal parts of the country.

ALSO READ: