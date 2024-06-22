E-Paper

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperature forecast to touch 50ºC

Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:21 AM

Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:25 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning, June 22.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.


Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday, with more clouds to appear in the eastern areas by the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over the coastal areas.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach 50ºC in Gasyoura and Al Quaa with the humidity index reaching up to 45 per cent in Gasyoura and 40 per cent in Al Quaa.

Meanwhile, mercury will reach up to 47ºC and 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

On Friday, June 21, the UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far. At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a post on X.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Web Desk


