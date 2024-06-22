UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperature forecast to touch 50ºC

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:25 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning, June 22.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday, with more clouds to appear in the eastern areas by the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over the coastal areas.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach 50ºC in Gasyoura and Al Quaa with the humidity index reaching up to 45 per cent in Gasyoura and 40 per cent in Al Quaa.