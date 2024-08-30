E-Paper

UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue

Authorities called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog

Web Desk
KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:17 AM

Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:26 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Friday morning.

The met sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 9am today.


For the past few days, the UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning. The weather department had forecast of thick fog, and advised UAE residents to prepare for a few foggy days ahead, particularly when driving on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a post on X today, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo:X/NCM
Likewise, Dubai Police urged motorists to exercise caution when driving. In a post on X, the authority urged motorists to drive safely due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts of the emirate.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in some parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Saturday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

