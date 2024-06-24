UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog continues; thunderstorm, rain expected in some areas

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:29 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Monday morning, June 24.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

The met had also issued red alert for heavy fog on Saturday and Sunday, and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today, Monday.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Monday, with low clouds expected to appear in the east coast by morning. There is probability of rainfall in the eastern areas by the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.

According to weather site Windy, the northern part of the country will experience thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Khatm Al Shiklah in Al Ain, accompanied by hail, following the yellow alert for rain issued by NCM.

Moderate to heavy rain was also seen over new Khor Fakkan road, which is en route to Al Dhaid. Light to moderate rain was also observed in Maleha, Sharjah, according to posts on X.

While it may rain in some areas today, the weather will still be hot as temperatures are expected to reach 49ºC in the internal areas.