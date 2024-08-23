E-Paper

UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas; windy, dusty conditions continue

Temperatures today will gradually rise, with mercury reaching up to 46°C in Mezaira and Razeen

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 7:14 AM

Most residents in the UAE can expect a fair day on Friday, August 23, which could partly cloudy at times, with chances of rainfall over the eastern areas this afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to an earlier forecast by the weather department, some parts of the UAE can expect spells of rainfall until today, along with continued windy dusty conditions across most parts of the country.


The met also noted that convective clouds will appear over the eastern areas by afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures today will gradually rise, with mercury reaching up to 46°C in Mezaira and Razeen. Meanwhile, temperatures in the mountains can go as low as 22°C.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are expected to blow in the country, causing dust. Winds will reach up to 40kmph, blowing from the southeastern areas to northwestern areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

