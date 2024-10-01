E-Paper

UAE weather: Rain may continue in some areas today but with less intensity

Overall, skies are expected to be clear to partially cloudy

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:44 AM

Rain may continue in some parts of the country today but with less intensity, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, it added. Most parts of the UAE, however, will see clear to partially cloudy skies.


Temperatures may hit a high of 39℃ in Abu Dhabi and 38℃ in Dubai. Humidity to range between 15 per cent to 80 per cent.

Winds will be light to moderate but they can turn active and reach speeds of 40kmph.. Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

Light rains and heavy drizzles were seen hitting some parts of the UAE on Monday, September 30. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the eastern coast of the country on Monday.

Web Desk

