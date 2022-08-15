UAE weather: Passengers told to check status as flights are cancelled, delayed

Airlines have issued an advisory informing flyers

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 10:46 AM

Passengers travelling from Dubai have been advised to check their flight status as some flights are delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather in the UAE.

Budget carrier flydubai issued an advisory on Monday, asking travellers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

“Due to the adverse weather in Dubai, some of our flights are delayed or have been cancelled. So, before you set off for the airport, please check the status of your flight (at the flydubai website),” the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on its Facebook page on Monday.

The UAE has been witnessing dusty weather since Sunday morning, disrupting flight operations yesterday. Since the weather is expected to remain cloudy and dusty on Monday as well, passengers are asked to keep themselves abreast of flight schedules.

On Sunday, Dubai Airports confirmed that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) were disrupted due to poor weather conditions resulting in the diversion of 10 inbound flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports.

Adverse weather conditions in Dubai also caused delays to a number of flydubai inbound and outbound flights on Sunday.

Flydubai said if the flight has been cancelled, passengers can contact their travel agent or visit its website to rebook or arrange a refund.

“Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. We want you to know that our teams are working hard to get you to where you want to be,” it said.

