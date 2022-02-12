UAE weather: Light to moderate rains expected this Sunday with drop in temperatures

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations
With the temperatures dropping further, it seems highly likely that the UAE will experience light to moderate rains on Sunday, February 13, according to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There will be a presence of moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds over the sea, which may increase in intensity. It will mainly affect the coastal, northern and eastern areas of the country, the NCM said.
The weather is also expected to be dusty, and partly cloudy, in these areas.
This follows the lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning: 8.3°C, in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 03:15am (local time).
