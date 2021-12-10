UAE

UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6°C

The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:11 AM

Last updated: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:13 AM

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday morning was 6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am.

The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds, according to the National Met department (NCM).

It will be humid early in the day with light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.


