UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6°C

Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:11 AM

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday morning was 6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am.

The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds, according to the National Met department (NCM).

It will be humid early in the day with light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.