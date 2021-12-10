UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6°C

3 expats win Dh100,000 each; 43 participants to share Dh1 million Mahzooz prize money.
UAE23 hours ago
The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday morning was 6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am.
The day will be partly cloudy with low clouds, according to the National Met department (NCM).
It will be humid early in the day with light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
3 expats win Dh100,000 each; 43 participants to share Dh1 million Mahzooz prize money.
UAE23 hours ago
The Peace Institute and Sharaka agreed to mutually promote the economic and cultural ties among the Abraham Accords countries
UAE23 hours ago
Latest work system will bring the financial sector closer to the global stock markets, banks and financial institutions and, therefore, advance business and foreign trade
UAE1 day ago
In a joint statement, the two countries affirmed the ongoing coordination of their stances on regional and international issues of mutual concern
UAE1 day ago
MoFAIC also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims
UAE1 day ago
Heads of food, beverage, entertainment outlets expect Friday evenings to be busier than Thursday
UAE1 day ago
The government sector will switch to 4.5-day workweek from January 1, 2022
UAE1 day ago
Starting January 1 next year, the country will transition to a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE1 day ago