UAE weather: Light rains hit some parts of country; yellow alert issued for dust, wind

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:15 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:19 AM

Light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

Meanwhile, two yellow alerts have been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday, August 18. The weather department issued a yellow alert for fresh to strong winds at times reaching 50kmph causing blowing dust and sand.

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less then 3000 metres at times over internal areas, until 9.30am today.

The yellow alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman sea with wave reaching six feet at times over Arabian Gulf, is issued from 12.15 until 12.15pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

A yellow alert for fresh wind reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman Sea with wave reaching six feet offshore was also issued at 1pm on Saturday and will last until 1pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

Most residents in the UAE can expect a generally fair and partly cloudy day today. It could get cloudy at times over the eastern coast, with the appearance of clouds over the eastern and southern areas by afternoon.

The appearance of low clouds could bring about rains. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast this morning.

