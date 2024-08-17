E-Paper

UAE weather: Light rains hit some parts of country; red alert issued for fog

Residents can expect humid conditions by night, which are likely continue until Sunday morning

Web Desk
Screengrab: Storm Centre video
Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:17 AM

Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:33 AM

Earlier this morning, light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning, August 17.


The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo: X/ NCM
Most residents in the UAE on Saturday can expect a fair day that could get partly cloudy at times especially in the southern areas. Low clouds are also expected to appear over the eastern coast today.

The appearance of low clouds could bring about rains. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

The met also noted that residents can expect humid conditions by night which are likely continue until Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially in the western areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand, especially in the northern and eastern areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, Oman Sea will be slight to moderate and may become rough at times.

ALSO READ:

