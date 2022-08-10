UAE weather: Hot and fair; mercury to hit 46°C

He unfurled UAE, India flags at the peak
The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be hot and fair in general, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The coastal areas will be humid at night and tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
Temperatures will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai. The two cities will see lows of 33°C and 35°C respectively.
Yesterday, for the second time this year, temperatures crossed 50°C. A scorching 51°C was recorded in Al Ain on Tuesday.
Winds will be light to moderate today, causing blowing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
