UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, light to moderate winds

More than 1350 students representing 20 nationalities have joined Dubai Police's summer camp
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects today's weather to be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
The Met Department forecasts light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40kmph.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.
Today, the temperatures are set to reach 46°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 35°C respectively.
ALSO READ:
More than 1350 students representing 20 nationalities have joined Dubai Police's summer camp
The clip, which includes an ode to Dubai, featured idyllic sceneries from different pockets of the city
Bilateral trade between both nations stood at Dh1.41 trillion in 10 years
The two leaders are expected to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India
UAE residents were in for a surprise as Dubai's Ruler was seen across town a day ahead of his 74th birthday
The Indian Prime minister thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed
On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman