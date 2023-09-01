UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures may drop this afternoon

UAE authorities have issued advisories asking residents to be watchful of social media fraud, take precautions when sharing personal, financial details
Weather conditions today are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective cloud formation in eastward regions by afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to decrease in the afternoon, with humidity expected at night and on Saturday morning.
The NCM has predicted a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas Saturday morning.
Residents can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The highest temperature in the country is set to reach 45ºC in Abu Dhabi's Gasyoura region, with the lowest temperature dropping to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi's Sila region.
