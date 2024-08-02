E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, chances of blowing dust and sand

Temperatures will reach up to 43℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo used for illustrative purpose
File photo used for illustrative purpose

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:20 AM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM

Residents in the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Friday, August 2, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather will get cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the mountains by the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand, the NCM said. Winds could hit at a speed of 10-25kmph up to 40kmph.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather department also noted that temperatures will reach up to 43℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.


Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and as high as 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE