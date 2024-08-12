E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue; temperatures to dip

Mercury will dip to 46℃ and 47℃ in some areas in Abu Dhabi, compared to yesterday's 50℃

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:14 AM

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly day on Monday, August 12, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, low clouds will appear over the east coast today.


While the met had forecast that temperatures will dip on Monday, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Temperatures are expected to drop today with mercury dropping up to 46℃ in Mezaira, and 47℃ in Razeen, Al Quaa, and Gasyoura compared to yesterday's 50℃. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains.

Screenshot: NCM website
Screenshot: NCM website

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE