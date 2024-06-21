UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected today; temperatures to hit 49ºC

Several varieties of mangoes from different countries – mainly from India, Pakistan, and Yemen – have arrived in the country
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Friday, June 21, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department noted that it will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas, with the temperature reaching up to 47ºC. There is also a probability of mist formation in the said areas.
Meanwhile temperatures in internal areas will reach up to 49ºC, with humidity index expected to hit 90 per cent.
The met also noted that temperature will reach up to 46ºC and 49ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times during daytime, are expected to blow in the country causing dust especially in the eastern areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
