UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for dust

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 7:12 AM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:58 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for dust on Monday, June 10, with the majority of the country experiencing a fair to partly cloudy weather.

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility brought about by dust and sand until 8pm today.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the dusty conditions. They urged the drivers to be alert and not be distracted by their phones.

The weather department noted that there's a chance of rainfall in some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, due to the formation of convective clouds.

Meanwhile, temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas today. The the humidity index will reach up to 75 per cent and 60 per cent in Mezaira and Gasyoura, respectively.

Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, will blow in the country causing dust and sand.