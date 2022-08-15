UAE weather: Dubai Airports says 44 flights cancelled, 12 diverted due to poor weather

Operations are returning to normalcy

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 3:24 PM

Dubai Airports on Monday said flight operations are returning to normalcy as weather conditions steadily improve.

A statement issued on Monday said a total of 44 flights were cancelled while 12 flights were diverted to Dubai World Central and other neighbouring airports due to inclement weather in the country.

These flights were cancelled and diverted between Sunday afternoon and the early hours of Monday.

The UAE has been witnessing dusty weather since Sunday morning, disrupting flight operations. Airports and airlines have advised passengers to keep themselves abreast of flight schedule changes due to the weather condition.

On Sunday, 10 DXB-bound fights were disrupted due to poor weather conditions resulting in the diversion of 10 inbound flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports.

“Dubai Airports can confirm that operations at Dubai International (DXB) are currently recovering to normal following the extensive weather delays in the region over the past two days. Between Sunday afternoon and the early hours of Monday, a total of 44 flights were cancelled while 12 flights that were diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports have since returned back to DXB or their respective base,” said a statement on Monday.

“There have been no weather-related flight cancellations or diversions since. We are working closely with airlines and other service partners to restore normal operations at the earliest and to ensure that inconvenience to our customers is minimised,” the statement said.

Dubai Airports urged all customers to check directly with their airlines to obtain the latest information on the status of their flights.

Moreover, adverse weather conditions in the country impacted flydubai flights as well.

The budget carrier issued an advisory on Monday, asking travellers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

“Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions in Dubai, some of our flights are delayed or have been cancelled. The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and we are doing all we can to minimise the disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” flydubai’s spokesperson said on Monday.

It advised travellers to check the status of their flights before setting off to the airport by visiting the airline’s website.

Moreover, passengers can contact their travel agent or visit flydubai’s website to rebook on another flight or to arrange a refund if their flight has been cancelled.

“Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport,” said the statement.