UAE weather: Cloudy forecast with chance of rains throughout Sunday

Parking will be free in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
UAE2 days ago
Heavy to moderate rainfall continued across the country overnight as more showers are forecast for Sunday.
Several parts of the UAE witnessed wet weather throughout the new year weekend. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Sunday, with chances of convective cloud formation and rainfall over several areas of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning about hazardous weather. The community have been urged to be vigilant of the weather conditions and drive on the roads with caution.
The NCM has also alerted the community to watch out for lightning and flooding in Wadi areas.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in the country today was 8.6°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.
The sea state on Sunday will be rough across the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Parking will be free in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
UAE2 days ago
The authority said employees can opt for remote work, provided it does not affect the overall workflow at his or her department
UAE2 days ago
Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022, during the usual peak hours
UAE2 days ago
Residential parks and squares will be open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 11pm
UAE2 days ago
New system will be effective as of December 30, 2021 and applies to newborns across the emirate
UAE3 days ago
The decision will affect all private institutions
UAE3 days ago
Both leaders review issues of mutual interest
UAE3 days ago
Modi was scheduled to visit on January 5
UAE3 days ago