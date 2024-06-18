UAE weather: Cloudy conditions in some areas; temperatures to hit 49ºC

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:22 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:44 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes cloudy conditions on Tuesday, June 18, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Al Fujairah will report a maximum temperature of 49ºC with the humidity index reaching 65 per cent, while it can dip up to 21ºC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.

Mercury will reach up to 47ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai today.

On Sunday, June 16, the country recorded the hottest day of the year, with temperature reaching 49.4°C. According to the weather department, the highest temperature recorded over the country was in Sweihan (Al Ain) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.

While last Sunday's temperature reached 49.4°C, there were rains in some parts of the country that day. The UAE is likely to experience more rains as the summer weather kicks in.