UAE weather: Cloudy conditions expected in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures will reach up to 46ºC in the internal areas, slightly cooler than yesterday's 47ºC

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 7:12 AM

Most residents in the UAE on Monday, August 26, can expect a fair day which could get partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

On Sunday, some residents over the eastern and southern areas experienced rains in the afternoon, getting a much needed respite from the heat.


Temperatures will reach up to 46ºC in the internal areas today, slightly cooler than yesterday's 47ºC. With the appearance of the Suhail star, night-time temperatures across the country are expected to gradually begin to decrease, signalling the first signs of a change in the weather.

The met noted that it will be cloudy over some eastern and southern areas this afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with speed reaching up to 40kmph are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

