UAE weather: Chances of rainfall in some areas; yellow alert issued for rough sea

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:14 AM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 9:34 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Saturday, August 10, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.

The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas with waves reaching six feet in depth. The warning will last until 2pm today and advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.

Today, most UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day which could get dusty at times.

Photo: X/ NCM

According to NCM, there's a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas due to the formation of convective clouds which may bring about rain.

On Friday, August 9, the met issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and rains brought about by the cumulonimbus clouds until 8pm.

While the weather department had forecast that rains may hit some parts of the country, temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in Mezaira, Gasyoura, and Al Quaa. Temperatures will reach up to 46℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.