UAE weather: 6 safety steps motorists can follow during intense fog

Failing to abide by the rules can cause traffic accidents, warn police

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 8:59 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 9:15 PM

Amidst the fog alerts issued in the country, Abu Dhabi Police has shared a video displaying a few important steps drivers in the UAE can follow during conditions of low visibility, in order to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of those around them.

The video warns that failing to follow the rules of the road in times of reduced visibility can cause many traffic accidents.

"While driving, follow these steps for your safety and the safety of others", it adds.

Here is the full list of suggested precautions:

If fog is spreading, be sure to use your fog lights

Increase your speed gradually

Double the safety distance between you and other vehicles

Stay in your lane and ignore anything that might distract you

Avoid overtaking or changing lanes without checking that the road is free

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, park your vehicle in a safe place and turn on your hazard lights

Abu Dhabi Police have also warned motorists to be aware of the weather conditions, and to take note of changed speed limits on the signs and electronic boards.

"We are all responsible for road safety", the video concludes.

"Follow these tips for a safe road, and be part of its safety."

