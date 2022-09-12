UAE weather: 6 safety steps motorists can follow during intense fog

Some are available for pre-booking
Amidst the fog alerts issued in the country, Abu Dhabi Police has shared a video displaying a few important steps drivers in the UAE can follow during conditions of low visibility, in order to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of those around them.
The video warns that failing to follow the rules of the road in times of reduced visibility can cause many traffic accidents.
"While driving, follow these steps for your safety and the safety of others", it adds.
Abu Dhabi Police have also warned motorists to be aware of the weather conditions, and to take note of changed speed limits on the signs and electronic boards.
"We are all responsible for road safety", the video concludes.
"Follow these tips for a safe road, and be part of its safety."
