UAE weather: 3 days of rain forecast as summer heat nears 50°C

Rain could return to parts of the UAE this week, with the official forecast pointing to a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas from Tuesday to Thursday.

The forecast comes days after parts of the country, particularly the Eastern Region, witnessed rainfall, bringing relief from the summer heat. Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain sweeping across Khor Fakkan’s mountainous areas, where natural waterfalls were triggered as the downpour revived streams across the hills.

Temperatures in the UAE have been inching towards the 50°C mark, with Saturday, June 20, recording a high of 49.4°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.

On Tuesday, June 23, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over eastern areas and a probability of some convective cloud formation associated with rainfall by afternoon. Conditions will turn humid by night and into Wednesday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

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The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday, June 24, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and a probability of convective clouds bringing rainfall eastward by afternoon. Humidity is expected by night and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation.

On Thursday, June 25, convective clouds may again form over eastern areas by afternoon, with a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to decrease, especially in western parts of the country.

Rain in the UAE’s eastern region, particularly Fujairah and the surrounding mountainous areas, is not unusual during summer. Long-time weather observer Muhammed Sajjad KP had told Khaleej Times after the June 14 showers that the rain was part of a familiar seasonal pattern linked to low monsoon pressure from India.

“I was waiting for this moment,” he said at the time, adding that the rain activity had arrived a little later than last year.

Sajjad had also said more rain activity could be expected, particularly across the eastern parts of the country. “We can expect rainfall again ... in many parts of the country, especially in the eastern region - from Al Ain to Dibba. This includes Al Ain city, Hatta, Kalba, coastal Fujairah, the inland mountain areas, and much of the Eastern Emirates,” he said.

The latest official forecast now points to a similar pattern, with the chance of convective clouds and rainfall over eastern areas from Tuesday to Thursday.

While the east is usually the focal point, Sajjad said the reach of these systems can sometimes widen depending on how the weather pattern evolves, with clouds occasionally extending towards interior areas and the outskirts of Dubai.