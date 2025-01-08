UAE: Water, energy consumption go down as residents adopt sustainability

The two-year long Year of Sustainability (YoS) movement in the UAE helped 67 per cent of residents surveyed reduce their water and energy consumption. Around 39 per cent of those surveyed also indicated that they have become responsible in their consumption.

The surveys were conducted to measure people's engagement with the campaign and behaviour change journey, mapping its position and progress.

The high adoption rate was because of greater awareness and immediate financial benefits.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Green transportation saw a lower adoption rate at 31 percent, likely due to infrastructural limitations and accessibility challenges. Planting wisely had the lowest engagement at 21 per cent, suggesting that activities like urban gardening and tree-planting felt less immediate or accessible to the public.

Carry forward

The YoS campaign, which was announced in February 2023, aimed to help the public commit to sustainability as a lifestyle through simple, easy-to-adapt daily habits in four key areas — conserving water and energy, using green transportation, planting wisely, and consuming responsibly.

Project Lead Eisa Alsubousi urged everyone to carry forward this momentum by continuing to make sustainable choices in our daily routines, workplaces, and communities to ensure a more sustainable future for all.

“We must honor the efforts of those before us, and preserve the land entrusted to us by our ancestors,” he said. “Sustainability requires the enduring collaboration of individuals, communities, and entities, working together to ensure that the seeds we plant today will flourish into a thriving, sustainable tomorrow for all.”

Achievements

Throughout the past two years, the campaign engaged with various industries including federal institutions, government offices, media entities, grassroots initiatives, and members of the public.

In October 2024, the campaign launched an open call to recognise entities across the country that demonstrated success and impactful efforts towards sustainability. Successful organisations were awarded the ‘Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability’s Seal’. Awarded entities will be also featured in the interactive plan to action map. The Year of Sustainability ran with the support of the Sustainability Experts Network, which brought together UAE-based experts with a deep understanding of the country's context. The experts – Abdullah Alremethi, Ali Al Shimmari, Habiba Al Marashi, Hessa Al Qahatani, Maitha Al Hameli, Mariam Al Qubaisi, Maryam Al Mazrouei, Nour Almhairi, Omar Al Braiki and Sultan Al Junaibi – helped focus on addressing sustainability in various fields, encourage positive behavioural changes and foster public participation. Over the two years, several events including mangrove planting campaigns, a thrifting activation where neighbours exchanged pre-loved items, clean up sessions and farming activities were held to further ingrain sustainability into the daily lives of UAE residents. ALSO READ: 10km camel chase, digging for food: UAE volunteers walking 2,200km for charity face desert challenges in first week Bouquet wilted too fast? Dubai resident keeps flowers alive for a year without any maintenance