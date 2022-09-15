UAE: Watchman, resident honoured for rescuing boy hanging from 13th floor window

Duo broke open the apartment door to pull the boy to safety

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:07 PM

A watchman and a resident, who helped save a five-year-old boy dangling from a 13th floor window of a building in Sharjah, have been honoured.

The Sharjah Police chief and other top officials honoured the watchman, Muhammad Rahmatullah, and resident Adel Abdul Hafeez.

Hafeez had seen passers-by pointing to the child hanging dangerously from the window and rushed to the apartment along with the watchman.

After getting permission from the child’s father, they broke open the door. They rushed to the window and pulled the child back from the edge to safety.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, honoured the two residents for their presence of mind and “heroic deed”.

The duo thanked the police for the honour.

