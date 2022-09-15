UAE: Watchman, resident honoured for rescuing boy hanging from 13th floor window

In the 12-week challenge, commencing on September 24 and culminating on December 20, participants will be assessed twice
A watchman and a resident, who helped save a five-year-old boy dangling from a 13th floor window of a building in Sharjah, have been honoured.
The Sharjah Police chief and other top officials honoured the watchman, Muhammad Rahmatullah, and resident Adel Abdul Hafeez.
Hafeez had seen passers-by pointing to the child hanging dangerously from the window and rushed to the apartment along with the watchman.
After getting permission from the child’s father, they broke open the door. They rushed to the window and pulled the child back from the edge to safety.
During a ceremony on Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, honoured the two residents for their presence of mind and “heroic deed”.
The duo thanked the police for the honour.
