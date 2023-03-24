UAE: Watch Venus disappear behind the moon after sunset today

The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible

Watch Venus disappear behind the Moon as both celestial bodies align close to each other in the night sky on Friday. Astro fans and residents will be able to catch the spectacle in the skies after sunset tonight.

The UAE already witnessed this rare celestial phenomenon earlier on Friday afternoon, as planet Venus disappeared behind the Moon between 2:28 and 03:16 pm UAE time, according to International Astronomy Center.

Venus will also be seen with the naked eye tonight after sunset on the western horizon, very close to the crescent Moon, the Center tweeted.

The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be illuminated and visible, and they will also line up with Jupiter and Mars, and Uranus, according to reports.

Spot the spectacle tonight

Residents can catch the spectacle on Friday, March 24 if they look westwards in the sky just after the sun has set.

Two bright objects, one above the other, will be illuminated in the sky.

Venus and Moon will appear to come very close to each other.

Venus will be brighter and higher in the sky.

You will need to have binoculars or a small telescope to get a closer look.

