UAE: Watch Venus disappear behind the moon after sunset today

Watch Venus disappear behind the Moon as both celestial bodies align close to each other in the night sky on Friday. Astro fans and residents will be able to catch the spectacle in the skies after sunset tonight.
The UAE already witnessed this rare celestial phenomenon earlier on Friday afternoon, as planet Venus disappeared behind the Moon between 2:28 and 03:16 pm UAE time, according to International Astronomy Center.
Venus will also be seen with the naked eye tonight after sunset on the western horizon, very close to the crescent Moon, the Center tweeted.
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be illuminated and visible, and they will also line up with Jupiter and Mars, and Uranus, according to reports.
