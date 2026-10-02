UAE Ministry of Interior warns residents of investment scams, urges them to verify first

The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned residents to remain vigilant against investment and trading scams, urging individuals to verify the legitimacy of investment platforms before transferring any money or sharing personal information.

The ministry cautioned that fraudulent investment offers may appear to present attractive opportunities for quick or guaranteed returns, but could instead be designed to deceive individuals and obtain their money or sensitive financial information.

“It may seem like an opportunity... but it’s a scam,” the ministry said in a warning urging the public to exercise caution when approached with investment or trading opportunities.

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Residents are advised to verify the licence and credibility of any investment or trading platform through the relevant UAE authorities before conducting transactions. Legitimate platforms do not promise guaranteed profits or pressure customers into making urgent fund transfers.

Authorities also highlighted some of the common warning signs associated with fraudulent investment messages and advertisements. These may include claims of “limited-time offers”, “guaranteed profits” or other language designed to create a sense of urgency and encourage people to transfer funds without properly checking the platform.

Before making any investment or trading decision, residents are encouraged to independently check whether the company or platform is properly licensed to provide financial or investment services in the UAE.

The warning comes after Dubai Police issued a similar alert in April about fraudulent investment schemes circulating on digital platforms and social media.

Signs to spot investment fraud

In July, the UAE Ministry of Interior highlighted several warning signs that could indicate an investment or trading scam, along with guidelines to help residents identify potentially fraudulent offers.

One key red flag is pressure to invest immediately, with scammers creating a sense of urgency to prevent potential victims from taking the time to research and verify the opportunity.

Another warning sign is a lack of clear information about the company’s business activities or how it generates profits. Legitimate investment opportunities should provide clear and verifiable details about the business and how it operates.

Requests for personal, banking or financial information should also raise concerns, particularly when such information is requested through unverified websites, links, messages or social media accounts.

Finally, residents should be wary of any investment company or platform whose licence or physical location cannot be independently verified through the relevant UAE authorities.

Officials continue to step up awareness efforts to protect residents from financial scams, urging them to remain vigilant, verify investment opportunities and avoid engaging with suspicious offers or unverified platforms.