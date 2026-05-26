UAE warns of up to 15 years jail, Dh2-million fine for illegal wildlife trade

The UAE imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of as much as Dh2 million on those involved in the illegal trade of endangered species, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment has said.

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said the country operates a zero-tolerance policy on wildlife trafficking under its commitments to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

"Those involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and endangered species are not welcome in the UAE," she said.

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The minister framed the UAE's record as an extension of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, citing the country's role in breeding and reintroducing the Arabian oryx, sheltering the world's second-largest dugong population in Emirati waters, and leading international action on falcons and other birds of prey.

100 million mangroves by 2030

The Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), launched by the UAE in partnership with Indonesia, has grown to 47 member nations. The platform promotes nature-based solutions to climate change and supports the expansion of mangrove forests worldwide.

The UAE has committed to planting 100 million mangroves nationally by 2030, part of a wider marine agenda that includes major projects to restore and rehabilitate coral reefs and protect fish stocks.

"The Emirates is leading major proactive projects to restore and rehabilitate coral reefs, with the aim of enhancing marine biodiversity and protecting fish stocks," Dr Al Dahak said.

Dr Al Dahak said the UAE's environmental work is rooted in dedicated national efforts that have produced measurable results well beyond the country's borders.

"The UAE's national programmes have made significant progress in our commitment to achieve the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity, reaching milestones that extend beyond our geographical borders," she said.

She pointed to pioneering initiatives to regulate the trade of falcons and other birds of prey, ensuring the sustainability of the heritage and safeguarding it against illegal trafficking, as part of a broader effort to embed biodiversity in the UAE's environmental diplomacy.

The minister said the UAE would continue to strengthen its national legislative, regulatory, and technological frameworks and expand its international partnerships, "guided by the firm belief that protecting nature and safeguarding species today are essential to building a sustainable planet and a prosperous economy for future generations."