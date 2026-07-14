Buying car insurance online? UAE warns of fake policies sold on social media

Planning to buy vehicle insurance online? UAE motorists looking to buy vehicle insurance have been urged to exercise caution after the Ministry of Interior (MoI) warned of a new scam involving fake insurance providers on social media platforms.

The ministry reports that fraudsters are creating fake accounts impersonating insurance companies and offices. They advertise policies at unrealistically low prices to lure unsuspecting customers.

The warning comes after an increase in UAE residents using online platforms to compare and purchase vehicle insurance, creating opportunities for criminals to exploit those seeking the lowest prices.

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Scammers promote attractive deals and claim to offer valid vehicle insurance in exchange for advance payment. Victims who pay often find that the policies are fraudulent or do not exist.

The ministry warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using digital platforms and social media channels to deceive residents seeking insurance services.

Authorities urged motorists to verify that insurance companies or brokers are officially licensed before making any payment. Residents should purchase policies only through approved digital platforms and licensed providers operating in the UAE.

Licensed insurance providers operate under strict regulatory oversight and follow approved procedures designed to safeguard customer rights and ensure policy authenticity. Any deviation from standard pricing or instant, unverifiable policy issuance should be treated as a potential red flag.

The ministry also cautioned against responding to advertisements that seem too good to be true, as exceptionally low prices are often used by fraudsters to attract victims. Motorists are also encouraged to stay vigilant when approached by accounts promoting attractive insurance services on social media.