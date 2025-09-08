UAE warns any Israeli annexation plans will 'betray spirit of Abraham Accords'

The future of Palestine remains central to achieving peace in the Middle East, UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh said on Monday, warning that Israeli annexation of Palestinian land would betray the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

Speaking at the Hili Forum 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Nusseibeh said the accords signed five years ago were built on the hope of coexistence and regional integration, but only if they led to the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“The future of Palestine continues to be the cornerstone of a peaceful future for the Middle East,” she said. “Annexation by Israel of Palestinian land, if pursued, would not only close the door to peace and integration, it would betray the very spirit of the Abraham Accords. For the UAE, this is not a matter of politics alone. It is a matter of principle, and it is a matter of peace for our region. It is also a red line.”

The Abraham Accords — signed during US President Donald Trump's first term in office back in September 2020 — saw the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalise diplomatic relations with Israel after mediation by the American government.

Last week, in a statement shared with Khaleej Times, Nusseibeh called for an end to the war in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and ensuring that Hamas is disarmed and no longer able to control Gaza or its people. It came after a report suggested that Israel is considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries recognising a Palestinian state.

Organised by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), the second edition of Hili Forum brings together over 60 speakers and 1,000 participants from more than 30 countries to discuss the profound shifts shaping the global landscape, from economic realignment and technological disruption to evolving geopolitical dynamics.