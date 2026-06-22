Fake Botox batch in UAE: Authorities order immediate halt to its use

Investigations found that the batch number does not match AbbVie's records, the US-based manufacturer of Botox Cosmetic

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 5:06 PM
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The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has issued an urgent warning against a counterfeit batch of Botox Cosmetic for Injection 100 Units, cautioning that the product could pose serious health risks to patients.

In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the counterfeit product carries the batch number "C7048C4". Investigations found that the batch number does not match AbbVie's records, the US-based manufacturer of Botox Cosmetic.

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