UAE warns its citizens in Netherlands of heavy rains, winds amid Storm Benjamin

The UAE's mission in the Netherlands urged citizens to exercise caution as Storm 'Benjamin' is currently affecting the European country.

The embassy in Hague on Thursday, October 23, called on its citizens to adhere to the instructions issued by authorities as winds and heavy rains take place.

In case of emergencies, they have been alerted to contact the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register for the Tawajudi service.

A code yellow has been issued in the Netherlands as the autumn storm is expected to bring along with it very strong winds of 120kmph on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued across some Dutch provinces.

The storm signals the start of the autumn season in the country, with an expected drop in temperatures once it passes. Impact of the storm is expected to be felt across the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Meanwhile in the UK, there is a chance of gusty winds and rainfall, but not as severe as its European neighbours. Local news outlets reported expected flooding and some possible transport disruption.

Why Storm Benjamin?

Names of storms are usually made at the start of the year with the help of the public in Britain, Netherlands and Ireland. This year, a list was published for all storms that originate in Netherlands, UK, and Ireland until the end of August 2026, which doesn't have 'Benjamin' on the list.

The name 'Storm Benjamin' came from France's Met, the Météo France, where the storm originates from and will have the most impact.

Once a meteorological agency takes the decision to name a storm, there is agreement that all nations use the same name to allow consistency and clearer communication of the impacts.