UAE warns citizens in the US as hurricane Beryl makes landfall today

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM

The UAE mission in Houston calls on the citizens of the country residing in the USA to exercise caution as Hurricane Beryl is expected to landfall near Houston on Monday, July 8.

By the time the hurricane makes landfalls in Houston and neighbouring city, it could be a category 2 storm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact information: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Sunday as it neared the Texas coast, forcing the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations and a warning it would be a deadly storm for communities hit.

The closures could disrupt crude oil exports, shipments of crude to refineries, and motor fuel from these plants.

Beryl, the earliest category 5 hurricane on record, last week swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, toppling buildings and power lines and killing at least 11 people, Reuters reported.