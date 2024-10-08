UAE warns citizens in Spain to exercise caution as Storm Kirk approaches

The UAE Mission in Madrid urged citizens in Spain to exercise caution as Storm Kirk is expected to make landfall in the northwest of the country, especially the coastal areas.

The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and to register in the Tawajudi service.

The current track and intensity of Storm Kirk is still uncertain, but recent models suggest Kirk will run into northern France, bringing heavy rain and strong damaging winds, perhaps as far south as northern Spain.

