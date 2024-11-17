UAE warns citizens in Philippines amid Typhoon Man-yi

The mission urged citizens abroad to register for Twajudi service
Photo: Reuters
The UAE Mission in Manila urged citizens in the Philippines to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods caused by Typhoon Man-yi (Pepito).
The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency cases, citizens can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
Philippines has been hit by multiple typhoons and storms of late. Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, reviewed the progress of the UAE's relief operations in the Philippines after tropical storm Kristine (Trami) hit the Philippines.
The ERC delegation has completed the first phase of the UAE aid to those affected by the typhoon in Sorsogon, the provincemost affected by the typhoon. The distribution of humanitarian aid included the municipalities of Bulan, Irosin, Coban, Kasi Goran and Sorsogon City.
