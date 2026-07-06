UAE warns shoppers against fake goods; fraudsters face Dh1 million fine, jail

Counterfeit, adulterated, and spoiled products pose serious risks to consumer health and safety. As a result, UAE authorities urge residents to exercise caution when purchasing and to report suspicious products or misleading advertisements.

Consumers are advised to buy only from trusted stores and verified online platforms, check product details, country of origin and expiry dates, and keep invoices and warranty cards after each purchase. Authorities also warn against dealing with unlicensed sellers, especially on social media and online marketplaces.

The UAE has strengthened its fight against commercial fraud through Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud, which sets out strict penalties for those involved in the production, sale or distribution of counterfeit and unsafe goods.

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Dealing in counterfeit goods is a criminal act

Under Article 4 of the law, it is prohibited to import, manufacture, produce, offer, sell, store, transport, trade, promote or possess counterfeit, adulterated or spoiled goods. Attempting to carry out any of these activities is also considered a violation.

The law defines several acts as commercial fraud, including importing counterfeit or adulterated products or materials intended for their manufacture, with the intent to commit fraud. It also criminalises dealing in counterfeit goods while knowing their true nature, misleading consumers about a product's type, quantity, origin or validity, and advertising or selling products using false or deceptive information.

In addition, possessing counterfeit or adulterated goods with the intent to modify, alter, or replace them constitutes a violation under the legislation.

Authorities stressed that commercial fraud harms consumers financially and can endanger public health and safety, especially when it involves food products, medicines, cosmetics, or other regulated items.

Penalties for violating law

Knowingly engaging in commercial fraud, such as importing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, promoting, selling, or trading counterfeit, adulterated, or spoiled goods, can invite hefty penalties. Article 17 states that offenders may face imprisonment of up to two years, fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh1 million, or both. These penalties underscore the UAE's commitment to protecting consumers and maintaining market confidence.

Residents who encounter suspicious products or misleading advertisements are encouraged to report them to the relevant authorities to help combat commercial fraud and protect the community.

How consumers can protect themselves: