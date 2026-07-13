UAE warns youth of synthetic drugs that may be deadly from first dose

The UAE has warned teenagers and young adults about the growing dangers of synthetic drugs, highlighting how lab-made substances can cause severe physical and psychological harm and may prove fatal from the very first use.

Authorities said the nature of drug addiction has changed with the emergence of synthetic substances, which are manufactured illegally using complex chemical compounds and can have unpredictable effects on the human body.

Unlike traditional forms of addiction that may develop gradually, synthetic drugs can expose users to immediate risks because the strength and chemical composition of each batch cannot be accurately measured.

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Among the most dangerous substances are Shabu, also known as Crystal Meth, a powerful stimulant that can severely affect the brain and nervous system; Spice, or synthetic cannabinoids, which are chemicals sprayed onto plant material and can produce intense effects on the brain; and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than heroin and morphine.

These substances are often produced in illegal laboratories using dangerous chemicals, including toxic compounds and industrial chemicals. Authorities warn that users often have no way of knowing what they are consuming, increasing the risk of overdose, severe health complications, and death.

The warning is part of the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement, launched by the National Drug Enforcement Authority in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “United as One to Eradicate the Threat".

The nationwide campaign aims to raise awareness among young people through digital platforms and community initiatives, helping teenagers and young adults strengthen their ability to resist pressure, identify manipulation tactics and make informed decisions.

Authorities said drug dealers often rely on deception to attract young people, presenting dangerous substances as harmless experiences or opportunities for social acceptance.

One of the most common messages used by dealers is: “Just try it once, it won’t hurt.” However, experts warn that even a single exposure to synthetic drugs can have serious consequences, affecting judgment, behavior, and mental wellbeing.

Dealers also promote false claims that drugs can increase energy, improve concentration or help students perform better. In reality, these effects are temporary and can be followed by exhaustion, emotional distress, depression, and other serious consequences.

The campaign stresses that real confidence and strength come from having the courage to refuse harmful behaviours, rather than giving in to peer pressure.

International reports have also highlighted the growing threat posed by synthetic drugs, particularly synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which have contributed to rising overdose deaths in several countries.

Authorities are urging families and educational institutions to play a greater role in prevention by encouraging open communication and recognising early warning signs. These may include sudden behavioural changes, staying awake for unusually long periods, unexplained irritability, social withdrawal, or rapid weight changes.

Officials emphasised that early support and intervention can make a significant difference in helping young people avoid long-term harm.

To support those seeking assistance, the National Drug Enforcement Authority provides the Hisn service at 80044, offering confidential support and guidance. Individuals who voluntarily seek treatment are provided legal protection from criminal liability, encouraging people to take the step towards recovery without fear.

Authorities reiterated that awareness remains the strongest defense against synthetic drugs, stressing that refusing the first offer is a decision that can protect a person’s health, future and family.