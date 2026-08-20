UAE authority warns investors against dealing with unlicensed firm Zetta Capital

The CMA said it accepted no liability for any transactions involving unauthorised entities

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 4:18 PM
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The UAE's Capital Market Authority has asked investors to refrain from dealing with Zetta Capital Ltd due to unlicensed financial activities.

The authority announced that the company has not been licenced to conduct regulated financial activities or provide related services.

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The CMA said it accepted no liability for any transactions involving unauthorised entities. To ensure safety against potential fraud, investors are strongly urged to verify licensing status on the authority's official website before entering into agreements or transferring funds.

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The CMA and SCA regularly issue such advisories to protect investors from companies operating without licences or outside the government’s regulatory standards. Engaging with such firms can leave investors vulnerable to fraud, financial loss, or misuse of personal information.

In June, the authority imposed a fine of Dh5.5 million on companies over unlicensed financial and investment activities, as part of efforts to uphold market integrity and safeguard investors against fraud and unlawful practices.

Meanwhile in April, the SCA urged investors to avoid dealing with an unlicensed entity called 'Better Experience'.

According to the SCA, it has observed that some entities advertise and promote financial services or activities under its regulatory scope without obtaining the necessary licenses, approvals, or authorisations.

Investor guidance

Authorities strongly urged investors to:

  • Verify the licensing status of any financial service provider through official regulatory channels.

  • Avoid transferring funds to entities that are not clearly authorised.

  • Exercise caution when encountering online advertisements or unsolicited investment offers.

The SCA reiterated its commitment to monitoring market activities and taking necessary measures against violations, while continuing to raise awareness to safeguard investor interests.

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