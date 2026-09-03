UAE warns shoppers of legal trouble for knowingly buying fake goods

Authorities in the UAE have issued a stern warning to shoppers against knowingly purchasing counterfeit, adulterated, or spoiled goods, saying it could land them in legal trouble.

This is one of the stipulations under the new Executive Regulations of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law, issued pursuant to Cabinet Decision No. (107) of 2026. The regulations which were rolled out last month specifies that both sellers and buyers who intentionally engage with fraudulent products could face consequences.

Speaking at a media briefing to review the law, Safeya Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism confirmed to Khaleej Times that all parties who knowingly engage in fraudulent trade could face consequences but revealed that penalties have not been specified.

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She explained that the law takes a graduated approach to penalties. "The penalty can go as the last step," she said. "So, there will be warnings and then maybe a temporary cancellation of licenses. We will be having gradual penalties."

This provision aims to discourage demand for counterfeit goods, which authorities say undermines market integrity and can pose serious risks to consumer health and safety, especially when it involves food products, medicines, cosmetics, or other regulated items

Penalties

Administrative penalties may also be imposed on traders who are proven to have known, or who ought to have known by virtue of their profession, that goods were adulterated, spoiled, or counterfeit.

The regulations identify specific situations that attract penalties, including:

Dealing with goods related to pharmaceutical drugs, agricultural produce, or organic food products

Re-circulating adulterated or spoiled goods despite knowing they are unfit for use

Purchasing counterfeit goods with the intent to trade in them and make unlawful gain

Commissioning misleading promotion, marketing, or advertising

Al Safi emphasised that there will be zero tolerance towards any commercial fraud practices or trading of counterfeit and fake goods in the markets, and that the ministry will implement the provisions of the regulation in coordination and partnership with the competent authorities.

Reporting and cooperation

Authorities have encouraged consumers to report suspected fraud. Al Safi said customers can use the ministry's communication channels or approach relevant authorities to report if they suspect that they are being sold fake, spoilt or adulterated products.

"We have to announce to the public that there is a product that is fraudulent," she added, emphasising the importance of public awareness.

According to the regulations, there should be a public announcement in designated media of the withdrawal of adulterated, spoiled, or counterfeit goods from the UAE’s markets within 48 hours from the date of receipt of the notification. This timeframe may be shortened if the goods pose risks to human or animal health or safety, or to the environment. The announcement should clearly state the goods’ details and be published in both Arabic and English.

The regulations also allow for conciliation in some cases, provided the violation was committed by mistake or negligence rather than in bad faith, and no similar penalty has been imposed on the violator during the past 12 months.