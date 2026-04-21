UAE authority warns against using Flying Tiger glasses due to high metal levels

The product that has come under scrutiny are 220 ml glass drinking cups which were sold during the 2024-2025 period

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 21 Apr 2026, 8:28 PM
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The UAE's economy authority has issued a warning against using a Flying Tiger product which was found to have elevated levels of lead.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism called on all consumers to immediately stop using the 220 ml glass drinking cups from the brand which we sold during the 2024-2025 period.

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The product numbers which have come under scrutiny are: 3057450, 3060031, 3052986, 3062993, 3055350, 3053912.

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The directive comes after it was found that the external print on the product contains elevated levels of lead and cadmium, which may pose potential health risks.

The authority urged consumers to dispose of the product immediately, reaffirming its continued efforts to monitor markets and take the necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce had announced the recall of 6,341 glass drinking cups, each with a capacity of 220ml, from the Flying Tiger Copenhagen brand. Authorities warned that exposure to these substances could pose potential health risks during use.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a strong presence in the Gulf, known for its affordable, quirky Scandinavian design and treasure-hunt style shopping experience, offering playful lifestyle products that encourage fun and connection.

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