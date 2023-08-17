UAE: Want to volunteer at the airport where Tom Cruise shot his daring Mission Impossible scene? Here's how

Community members have a rare opportunity to relish a volunteer experience by acting as passengers before the official opening of the new Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi

In June, popular American actor Tom Cruise flew into the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The terminal featured in Cruise’s latest action flick ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. One of the film’s most thrilling and technically complex action scenes was shot on the terminal building’s 315m roof.

And now, community members have a rare opportunity to relish a volunteer experience by acting as passengers before the official opening of the architectural marvel.

In cooperation with Abu Dhabi Airports, Emirates Foundation’s Takatof social volunteering programme is inviting community members to join its latest initiative at the new Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal A. The initiative will help check the operational readiness at the terminal building.

By acting as passengers, community members will “contribute to the success of the operation and passenger processing at check-in, gates, immigration, security, across all departures, transfers and arrivals areas”.

Takatof is seeking 1,450 volunteers for this initiative. People aged between 18 and 60 years of age are invited to join as volunteers.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Hasan Al Ali, the project lead of Emirates Foundation’s Takatof programme, underscored the importance of volunteering, and how each initiative is an opportunity to learn new life lessons.

“We welcome all those who wish to volunteer. Visit our website, and explore the opportunities.”

This initiative will be a great opportunity to witness first-hand the Terminal’s iconic structure and its services. The initiative is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays (11 am to 4 pm) till the end of this month. For further details on registration and other requirements, visit www.volunteers.ae.

