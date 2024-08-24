UAE: Want back-to-school gadgets? This Sharjah market has laptops starting at Dh50

The ‘Used Laptop Market’ in Sharjah

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

With schools reopening soon, many parents who are searching for affordable gadgets for their children's educational needs have a place to go where they can get good deals on laptops and tablets.

Located at the junction of industrial areas 2, 3, 5, and 6, the ‘Used Laptop Market’ is a go-to destination for those looking to buy tech items without breaking the bank.

Shanawaz, sales head at Royal Used Computers, highlighted the best deals at the market. “The prices of laptops here vary depending on the models, but the starting price is as low as Dh50,” said Shahnawaz. “To give an example, a used Chromebook in good condition can be purchased for just Dh50, and prices go up to Dh300 depending on the brand, specifications, and the year the device was manufactured.”

Branded and budget-friendly

Low prices are limited not only to entry-level models; even branded laptops can be found cheap here.

“The price of branded laptops starts at Dh200 for devices from the 6th- and 7th-generations. If you're looking for 8th-generation models, prices start at Dh300, depending on the specifications. For 9th-generation laptops, prices begin at Dh350, again depending on the specs and make. The 12th-generation of laptops have a price tag of Dh 900.”

“An Apple MacBook manufactured in 2014 is available with a starting price of Dh300 Dh, with newer models manufactured in 2020 to 2022 starting at Dh1,200 and above,” said Shahnawaz.

For parents seeking high-quality devices for their children's academic pursuits, the market has some great offers.

Abdul Rahman, from Giant Used Computer Sales, said they have recorded an increase in demand as parents prepare for the new school year. “Many parents are buying laptops from us for their children's school purposes."

“We offer laptops and tablets of all kinds, suitable for both students and professionals. We have even had parents who bought laptops from us last year sell those devices back to us and purchase a new one after paying a bit extra,” said Abdul Rahman.