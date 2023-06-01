UAE: Waiting for friend at airport, four Indian workers win Dh50,000 prize in scratch card game

They pooled in money to purchase Dh50 ‘Lucky 7’ scratch card at Abu Dhabi airport

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:59 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 7:01 PM

Four Indian expat workers won an unexpected windfall while waiting for their friend’s arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Gopi Tuti, Thirupati Bhimaraju, Thirupathi Vangapelli and Ramesh Annadurai were at the airport to pick up their friend. Just to pass the time, they visited Dream Island’s store in the arrival area and tried their hands at the scratch card game. Dream Island is the UAE’s first physical scratch card store and online arcade offering cash prizes.

All four friends pooled in money to purchase a Dh50 ‘Lucky 7’ scratch card and won Dh50,000 in cash prize.

Tuti, who has been living in the UAE for 15 years, said that it was their first time playing the scratch card game and is “happy to share the winning moment” with his friends. The group will be splitting the prize equally and will send their entire winnings to their families back home.

Since the beginning of May, Dream Island has had three individual Dh10,000 winners and one Dh5,000 winner. The jackpot prize of Dh1 million is still up for grabs.

