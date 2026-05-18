UAE sets unified salary deadline for private sector from June 1, 2026

The UAE has introduced a new rule under the Wage Protection System (WPS) that standardises the deadline for paying private-sector salaries to regulate wage payments across the country.

Under the updated rule, salaries must be paid on the first day of each Gregorian month for the previous month. Payments made after this date will be considered delayed under the system starting June 1, 2026.

The decision follows a ministerial resolution issued earlier this month by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), aimed at strengthening compliance and ensuring timely wage payments across private sector establishments.

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Under the new regulation, all companies registered with the ministry must distribute wages through the approved Wage Protection System or other payment channels authorised by the ministry. Employers must also provide documents and data confirming salary payments, following the ministry’s rules and procedures.

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