UAE vs Iraq: Basra announces public holiday for Fifa World Cup qualifier

A public holiday was announced in the Iraqi Governorate of Basra on Tuesday, November 18, as the national football teams of Iraq and the UAE gear up for a crunch World Cup qualifier.

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani said that work will be suspended to support fans heading to the 65,000-capacity Basra International Stadium to cheer for the Iraqi players and "provide a suitable atmosphere to back the national team", as per Iraq's official news agency.

In the second leg of the fifth-round playoff against hosts Iraq at 8pm UAE Time, UAE national team coach Cosmin Olaroiu must dig deep into his reserves to keep the nation’s World Cup dream alive.

The first leg saw an engrossing battle in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 13, with the UAE coming away with a 1-1 draw against their inspired rivals.

The winner of Tuesday’s clash will advance to the six-team intercontinental playoff scheduled for March in Mexico, from which the top two sides will earn the last two slots for next year’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

To encourage UAE fans to go support the team in Iraq, the UAE football association (UAEFA) provided eight private planes to transport them to Basra.