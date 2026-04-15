UAE VP, Iranian Parliament Speaker discuss regional de-escalation in a phone call

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, held a phone call with Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they discussed regional developments and ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The phone call between the two leaders comes against the backdrop of the UAE having condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states and calling for the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The UAE has endured a large number of missile and drone attacks originating from Iran during the conflict before US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8. During the conflict, the UAE has largely avoided the extensive damage and casualties seen elsewhere in the region. This is due to its strong air defence system, which intercepted more than 2,500 incoming aerial threats.

The UAE described the strikes on its civilian infrastructure and energy sector as a terrorist act and a blatant violation of international law. The Emirates also reaffirmed its right to defend its territory. The attacks by Iran were viewed as retaliation for strikes carried out by the US and Israel on February 28.

The Gulf states joined Bahrain in calling for UN Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. Since February 28, oil tanker traffic through the strait has fallen by more than 90%, with impacts reaching far beyond energy markets and shipping routes to global food supplies, including worsening fertiliser shortages and increasing risks of hunger.

The UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of Adnoc, Sultan Al Jaber, had called for the full and unconditional opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with “no strings attached,” as the important oil chokepoint remains closed by Iran after briefly opening following a fragile ceasefire. He condemned Iran for restricting access and “weaponising” access to this vital waterway.

While the Strait is not owned by a single country, it is bordered by Iran on its northern coast and Oman and the UAE on its southern coast.