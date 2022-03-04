UAE votes in favour of UN General Assembly Resolution on Ukraine

The country's representative said resolving the conflict would require dialogue and effective diplomacy

By WAM Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 2:13 PM

The United Arab Emirates has voted in favour of the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, stated, “We voted for this resolution, and we join the Member States in appealing to peace. A just peace that endures by recognising all parties’ legitimate concerns and abides by the UN Charter’s principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Nusseibeh added that resolving the conflict will require dialogue and effective diplomacy.

The UAE recognises the need to meet this moment with renewed diplomacy and leadership and put the people’s needs a priority. “However, the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said.

Nusseibeh added, “Despite deepening divisions, now is the time to take a step back, identify diplomatic off-ramps and engage constructively to end this conflict. It is also a time to summon our reserves of wisdom and experience to guide the way forward.”

The UAE Permanent Representative to the UN stated that the credibility of the UN rests on its universal representation and its effectiveness in applying the principles upheld by the international community. She called for these principles to be applied equally.

Nusseibeh expressed the UAE’s deep concern over the humanitarian developments in Ukraine and stated that the international community’s collective responsibility must be towards exhausting all efforts and using all diplomatic channels to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

On March 1, the UAE announced a US$5 million contribution to the UN’s Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine. The assistance will benefit all civilians impacted by the ongoing hostilities. It also reflects the UAE’s deep commitment to humanitarian solidarity – ensuring the protection of civilians, unimpeded access for humanitarian agencies and actors, and safe passage for anyone seeking to leave the country without discrimination or obstacles.

“We all need to galvanise UN efforts to promote dialogue, work towards an end to the hostilities, and address the humanitarian situation for those most desperately in need,” Nusseibeh concluded.

The UAE was one of 141 Member States to vote in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution.