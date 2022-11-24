UAE visas: Now, apply for entry permit extension online; here's how

Motorists told to take alternative routes and give way to emergency vehicles
It is now possible to request an extension for an entry permit online through the website or smart app of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customers and Ports Security, according to a report.
Those who meet all requirements and conditions may be granted the extension within 48 hours.
According to the report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the extension period depends on the type of entry permit that has been issued. It added that the smart service is available around the clock, all week.
Here are the steps to applying for an extension:
The report noted, however, that the sponsored person’s passport must have at least 6 months of validity, and the application for tourist entry permits should be done by the relevant tourism company.
An extension is valid for 30 days – twice – and costs Dh610. For GCC residents, an application for a 30-day extension costs Dh260 and must be accompanied by a passport copy, according to the paper.
The extension may exceed a month in three cases:
The new regulations, according to the paper, also stipulated the staying period for visit entry permits. The period will be identified based on the visitor’s purpose of visit and according to the discretion of the authority and must not exceed one year.
The head of the authority can extend the visit entry permit if there is a serious reason for the request and provided that all fees are paid, said the paper.
