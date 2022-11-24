UAE visas: Now, apply for entry permit extension online; here's how

With fees ranging from Dh260 to Dh610, some permits can be extended for up to 90 days, depending on the purpose of the visit and other factors

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 3:00 PM

It is now possible to request an extension for an entry permit online through the website or smart app of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customers and Ports Security, according to a report.

Those who meet all requirements and conditions may be granted the extension within 48 hours.

According to the report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the extension period depends on the type of entry permit that has been issued. It added that the smart service is available around the clock, all week.

Here are the steps to applying for an extension:

Register and create an account in the smart service system.

Apply and pay the required fees.

The report noted, however, that the sponsored person’s passport must have at least 6 months of validity, and the application for tourist entry permits should be done by the relevant tourism company.

An extension is valid for 30 days – twice – and costs Dh610. For GCC residents, an application for a 30-day extension costs Dh260 and must be accompanied by a passport copy, according to the paper.

The extension may exceed a month in three cases:

Health care entry permits – which could be extended to 90 days for Dh510. The entry permit of those who accompany GCC citizens, which could be extended for 60 days for Dh260 Study permits — which could be extended for 90 days for Dh610.

The new regulations, according to the paper, also stipulated the staying period for visit entry permits. The period will be identified based on the visitor’s purpose of visit and according to the discretion of the authority and must not exceed one year.

The head of the authority can extend the visit entry permit if there is a serious reason for the request and provided that all fees are paid, said the paper.

